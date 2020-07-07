How the Victoria Tourism Industry is Coping with COVID-19

It’s a magical spring morning in the Inner Harbour. Above the Legislature, fluffy white clouds drift across the azure sky. The lawns of the Fairmont Empress are a riot of colour, bright purple and magenta tulips offering a bounty of Instagram possibilities. But no tourists crouch to snap that perfect shot. The streets and sidewalks are deserted. No buskers’ singing, voices of tour guides or bike bells break the silence — the only sounds are bird song and the muted lap of the waves against the hulls of the boats docked at the marina.

“My gosh, we’ve had all this beautiful weather, it’s just been a stunning spring,” says Prince of Whales owner Alan McGillivray, whose whale- watching business is based in the Inner Harbour, out of 112 Wharf Street, a very prominent tourist location. Several of his boats are moored there, including the Salish Sea Eclipse, a $3.5-million high-speed, luxury, custom- built catamaran launched last year.

“We should have been all fired up on April 1,” he says. “When we’re going full blast in the summer, we have almost 100 employees. Back in March, when the really obvious announcements came from the Prime Minister that the borders were closed and international travel was pretty well canceled, we had to layoff everybody except for three employees.”

It’s not hyperbole to say that in the wake of COVID-19 the Victoria tourism industry is among the hardest hit of sectors. Prior to the pandemic, tourism was the second largest industry in Greater Victoria, boasting an annual $2.3-billion economic impact and bringing $1.4-billion in new revenue from visitors into the local economy each year.

“2020 was setting up to be a record here in every and all channels,” says Paul Nursey, Destination Greater Victoria CEO. “We had record conventions, incredible sports tourism opportunities, like the FIBA World Cup Basketball Qualifiers, and it was looking to be a very, very strong year.

“We’d been working diligently for the last six years on two big priorities: Year-round, high-yield business and sustainable tourism. We were heading to a really good place. And regrettably this virus has disrupted all that.”