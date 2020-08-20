How Leaders Can Nurture Inclusive Workplaces

Organizational readiness and cultural well- being can be seen through the predominant culture, practices, policies and power dynamics within an organization. Being a culturally ready or fit workplace requires long-term commitment and efforts to treat employment as a two-way street, with mutual respect, ongoing dialogue and openness on the parts of both employers and employees.

Make a Long-Term Commitment

Now more than ever, the need for race- based data and tracking the experiences of particularly impacted groups has become a matter of urgency. We now need to ask the necessary questions to ascertain who has been laid off and why.

Who are the people most susceptible to the lasting impacts of the pandemic, with regard to job losses and employability — as well as growing disparities in society? How do we work with other stakeholders — policy-makers, academia, talent recruitment agents within business and civil society — to move the dial on inequities that may have been further exacerbated by the pandemic?