The GAIN Group Vancouver Island would like to help Islanders affected by COVID-19. Peter Trzewik, head of the GAIN Group, says his team sees the need locally and wants to be part of the solution as the Island copes with the impact of self-isolation protocols.

“Like so many other businesses on Vancouver Island, we also find ourselves a bit helpless in the current condition,” Trzewik says. “If you know me, you will know that I’m a person that always focuses on a solution and doesn’t dwell on the issue. Currently, I find that is not easy as the current state of our world is something completely new. [Our team] feels it’s more important than ever that we do what we can to be of service to our community.”

To that end, the Gain Group took an inventory of their assets and services that could be put to use helping others and that those in need could use. This includes vehicles, commercial kitchens with chefs and cooks, a fully equipped kitchen trailer, marketing specialists, logistic planners, and hotel rooms.

“We have certain things available that others may need in a world without busses, taxis, restaurants and so on.” Trzewik explains. “We are all concerned about our elders and they especially need to be kept away from public transportation and from the tight living quarters some condo or apartment buildings currently represent. There are very few short-term rental opportunities, and food and other deliveries are overloaded.”

With that in mind, Trzewik’s team is offering the following services:

Pickup and delivery service, for GAIN clients and local healthcare workers, for groceries and pharmacy items, with priority given to higher risk people, such as seniors or people with health issues.

Increased car repair and emergency services for GAIN clients.

Socially responsible hotel room accommodation, in observance of health and safety protocols, for those who need to be physically isolated from family members.

Preparation and delivery of food for organizations that need food, such as hospitals and temporary health or test centres.

The GAIN Group includes: Alfa Romeo, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Fiat, Maserati, MINI, Porsche, Subaru, Volvo, and Volkswagen dealerships as well as Coachwerks, Villa Eyrie Resort, Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit and Cowichan River Lodge.

For more information, visit gain-vi.ca or email info@gain-vi.ca