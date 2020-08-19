The Evolving Role Of A Leader

The preparation phase should see you planning for another possible wave of the pandemic. How can you be better prepared next time something like this happens? The tricky thing is, this needs to be done at the same time as the response and recovery phases, when all cylinders are already firing.

The fourth and final aspect of disaster response is business continuity. When the pandemic struck, you watched things dive. But all your work during the response and recovery phases meant that the business continuity curve began to show an upward trend once again as well — sometimes even stronger than before.

“The first three sections are all new work,” Nemrava says. In January, none of us were thinking about a disaster, let alone planning for a second wave. Similar to how mindfulness teaches that the first step in letting go of heavy emotions is to actually recognize and acknowledge them, the first step here is to get clear on what happened to your business.

“When you understand what has happened,” says Nemrava, “then you can understand, ‘OK, what type of responses can I expect from my people, and how can I support them through this?’” This period of reflection enables you to better move forward into reimagining and rebuilding.

Find Strength In Your Values

It’s obvious to you that you must rebuild, but sometimes it’s tough to get everyone on board. Your people are exhausted and may still have critical needs that weren’t addressed in the response phase. They’re worried about that second wave: How will they be able to cope? Where will they find the energy to keep the wheels on their job, their family, their health?