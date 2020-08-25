Envisioning the Arts and Innovation District

It’s a gusty afternoon as Lisa Helps walks briskly along Queens Avenue. She nods politely to a middle-aged man with a salt-and-pepper beard taking a hacksaw to a shopping cart on the sidewalk in front of the Bottle Depot Return-It Centre. He’s the only person visible on a street lined with bland single-story buildings and expanses of asphalt parking lots, most of them three- quarters empty. If a tumbleweed rolled down the middle of the street, it would complete a picture that doesn’t exactly suggest vibrant urban prosperity. However, if Victoria’s mayor has her way, this underutilized and slightly downtrodden neighbourhood on the north end of downtown will be transformed into the Arts and Innovation District — a hub of creativity, ideation and entrepreneurialism. Currently, the neighbourhood is an uninspiring mix of low density, single story-dominated heavy industrial, commercial and retail development, and recently remediated industrial land owned by the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations around Rock Bay. The aspirational Arts and Innovation District would be like an extreme makeover, and it forms the cornerstone of Victoria 3.0, the city’s economic development road map for the next 20 years. The time is right to think big about what Victoria could be. COVID-19 has revealed in

a big way the city’s economic blind spots and vulnerabilities, especially the tourism sector and related businesses that are so dependent on in- bound travellers. As the pandemic sent local businesses into hibernation, the mayor and city staff wisely revisited Victoria 3.0. Helps says it would have been “tone deaf” not to pull the document from the agenda and give it a hard second look in light of the local and global disruption caused by the pandemic. The updated version of the economic plan was passed by council on May 14 and is focused more crisply on building a resilient, inclusive and low-carbon economy over the next two decades. It also leans more heavily into the arts: in the updated plan Innovation District became Arts and Innovation District.

“I don’t think anyone could really have anticipated the impacts of COVID-19,” Helps says, as wind blows off the Inner Harbour and whistles along Queens Avenue. “It’s shown us how vulnerable we are, but it’s given Victoria 3.0 even more relevance and urgency. I think people are all in. We want to focus on what we do well, and the Arts and Innovation District is a big part of the vision. We already have a strong tech sector, but right now jobs and salaries per acre around here are very low. We want to preserve these lands as high value, employment-generating properties.” Exploring Potential It doesn’t stop there. Not only will it be a place where arts and culture flourish, ideas incubate, R & D thrives and products and services are commercialized, the area is also meant to showcase construction and building design that puts climate change resiliency and sustainability at the forefront, and also models social and cultural inclusion. It’s ambitious, but if there ever is a time for hope and visionary thinking around how to revitalize roughly 10 square blocks of inner-city real estate, it’s now. However, it takes a rich imagination to envision what could be for the desolate- looking properties around Rock Bay that are dominated by sweeping expanses of asphalt.