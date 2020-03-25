Editor’s Update: What We’re Doing During the COVID-19 Crisis

Douglas magazine’s response to COVID-19: We’re here for our community.

“If there’s one thing that’s certain in business, it’s uncertainty,” wrote business author Stephen Covey. That was pre-COVID-19. The new reality is that the impact of this virus is taking business uncertainty to new heights. It’s testing all of us to very limits of what we think we can handle. As our co-publisher Lise Gyorkos recently posted on Facebook: “Is it possible for a business owner to age 20 years in five days?”

It’s a tough time. Let’s not sugar coat things. But Canadians are a resilient bunch and we’ve learned fast that one of best ways to survive this is to stick together, as a community (virtually, of course). In the spirit of that, our Douglas magazine team is working (safely from our home offices) to support our community, plan and create online content, and connect with as many of you as possible through our Twitter, Instagram and Facebook channels.

Please reach out to us on these channels or to me at editor@douglasmagazine.com. Share with us how you are coping, what you need or how you can help others, and if you’ve been able to pivot your business to get through these tough times. We’ll share your stories and updates online and connect you to our followers. We really are all in this together — and we’re here for you.

Here is an update from our team about Douglas magazine:

Publication Update Our next issue of Douglas — our special 10 to Watch issue — went to press just before this crisis took hold. A magazine issue takes months to produce, so you won’t find COVID-19 mentioned except in my Editor’s Note, which I wrote at the very last moment. Even so, the magazine is full of great content, much of it timeless. We will be distributing copies of actual magazines throughout the South Island via strategic distribution channels and through Canada Post delivery.

Please Support Us by Subscribing Many of you have kindly asked how they can support us at this time. Thank you! It means a great deal to have the community behind us. One of the very best ways to show support for Douglas is to purchase a subscription for you or someone you know. Receive 6 issues for just $24 delivered to the address of your choice (yes, you can get your very own copy at home!) It’s a great way to support local, independent publishing and we are grateful for your support during this challenging time.

10 to Watch Awards Update This issue of Douglas is our annual 10 to Watch Awards issue, in which we celebrate the best new businesses on Vancouver Island. Because of COVID-19, our gala and awards ceremony is on hold until it’s safe for us all to gather again. However, because we all need good news to keep our spirits up, we will announce and celebrate the winners on this website (and on our social media channels) starting Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. It’s an especially tough year for new businesses, so please share their stories and reach out to them to congratulate them and show your support! We are grateful for the support of our 10 to Watch Presenting Sponsor Peninsula Co-op and all of our award sponsors for supporting entrepreneurship in our region.

Getting Through This Together

Right now, it’s essential we all do our part to flatten the curve and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The sooner we can do that, the sooner we can all return to our workplaces and begin the process of rebuilding our businesses and our lives and kickstart economic recovery. In the meantime, stay safe — and stay home if at all possible — so that we don’t put extra pressure on people on the frontlines, not only in our hospitals but in pharmacies, grocery stores, delivery businesses and more.

Let’s keep talking to each other and supporting each other in whatever we can. By sticking together and keeping the lines of communication open, we will get through this. Tell us how we can help.

— Kerry Slavens, Editor-in-Chief, Douglas magazine