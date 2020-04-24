The Dutch Bakery on Fort is an Ageless Tradition

Walking into the Dutch Bakery on Fort Street is a little like stepping into Victoria’s past. But don’t be surprised to see some millennials hanging out at the lunch counter along with long-time regulars.

“We’re starting to attract some of the younger generation who are working and living in town and who think that we’re this trendy retro diner,” says co-owner Michele Byrne, with a laugh. “But we’re just kind of this way out of longevity.” Kees Schaddelee, who moved to Victoria from the Netherlands, founded the business in 1956. It is now run by three cousins — Jack and Brook Schaddelee and Michele — who are Kees’s grandchildren. Michele is front-end manager and bookkeeper, Jack is head baker and Brook is the chocolatier.