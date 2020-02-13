Downtown Victoria Business Association celebrates 15 years in 2020

This year, the Downtown Victoria Business Association turns 15. Throughout the year, the organization will be celebrating its accomplishments – and the positive social, cultural, and economic impacts of its 1500 members.

DVBA by the numbers

$6 million funded for downtown Victoria marketing campaigns and event promotions since its inception

Over 13 years the Clean Team has picked up approximately 350,000 pounds of litter within the downtown core

Since January 2006, the Clean Team has removed more than 81,000 graffiti tags from downtown and 42,000 pieces of drug paraphernalia

In 2019, more than 75,000 people enjoyed Lights of Wonder, Greater Victoria’s largest, free outdoor holiday light display in Centennial Square

The DVBA meter fairies program prevented 40,000 people from receiving parking violations

Since 2005 the association has awarded more than 430 event sponsorships, equal to more than two years of back-to-back entertainment

71 properties have been bird proofed since its Gull Grant program was introduced in 2011

Over 60 marketing campaigns implemented that promote downtown Victoria as the place to live, work, and play

31 downtown properties lit through its Illuminate Downtown program since 2005

12 different surveys that captured perceptions of downtown

8 murals sponsored to beautify the downtown core: Lady Justice, Queen Victoria, Janion, Hanging Dragons, Atomique building, Chinatown, and Library Lane

6 downtown alleys (Trounce, Waddington, Odeon, Dragon, Fan Tan, and Suds) have overhead lights installed

This press release is from February 12, 2020.