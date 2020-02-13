Downtown Victoria Business Association celebrates 15 years in 2020

This year, the Downtown Victoria Business Association turns 15. Throughout the year, the organization will be celebrating its accomplishments – and the positive social, cultural, and economic impacts of its 1500 members.
DVBA by the numbers
- $6 million funded for downtown Victoria marketing campaigns and event promotions since its inception
- Over 13 years the Clean Team has picked up approximately 350,000 pounds of litter within the downtown core
- Since January 2006, the Clean Team has removed more than 81,000 graffiti tags from downtown and 42,000 pieces of drug paraphernalia
- In 2019, more than 75,000 people enjoyed Lights of Wonder, Greater Victoria’s largest, free outdoor holiday light display in Centennial Square
- The DVBA meter fairies program prevented 40,000 people from receiving parking violations
- Since 2005 the association has awarded more than 430 event sponsorships, equal to more than two years of back-to-back entertainment
- 71 properties have been bird proofed since its Gull Grant program was introduced in 2011
- Over 60 marketing campaigns implemented that promote downtown Victoria as the place to live, work, and play
- 31 downtown properties lit through its Illuminate Downtown program since 2005
- 12 different surveys that captured perceptions of downtown
- 8 murals sponsored to beautify the downtown core: Lady Justice, Queen Victoria, Janion, Hanging Dragons, Atomique building, Chinatown, and Library Lane
- 6 downtown alleys (Trounce, Waddington, Odeon, Dragon, Fan Tan, and Suds) have overhead lights installed
This press release is from February 12, 2020.