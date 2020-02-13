Downtown Victoria Business Association celebrates 15 years in 2020

This year, the Downtown Victoria Business Association turns 15. Throughout the year, the organization will be celebrating its accomplishments – and the positive social, cultural, and economic impacts of its 1500 members.

By
Douglas Magazine
-
9

This year, the Downtown Victoria Business Association turns 15. Throughout the year, the organization will be celebrating its accomplishments – and the positive social, cultural, and economic impacts of its 1500 members.

DVBA by the numbers

  • $6 million funded for downtown Victoria marketing campaigns and event promotions since its inception
  • Over 13 years the Clean Team has picked up approximately 350,000 pounds of litter within the downtown core
  • Since January 2006, the Clean Team has removed more than 81,000 graffiti tags from downtown and 42,000 pieces of drug paraphernalia
  • In 2019, more than 75,000 people enjoyed Lights of Wonder, Greater Victoria’s largest, free outdoor holiday light display in Centennial Square
  • The DVBA meter fairies program prevented 40,000 people from receiving parking violations
  • Since 2005 the association has awarded more than 430 event sponsorships, equal to more than two years of back-to-back entertainment
  • 71 properties have been bird proofed since its Gull Grant program was introduced in 2011
  • Over 60 marketing campaigns implemented that promote downtown Victoria as the place to live, work, and play
  • 31 downtown properties lit through its Illuminate Downtown program since 2005
  • 12 different surveys that captured perceptions of downtown
  • 8 murals sponsored to beautify the downtown core: Lady Justice, Queen Victoria, Janion, Hanging Dragons, Atomique building, Chinatown, and Library Lane
  • 6 downtown alleys (Trounce, Waddington, Odeon, Dragon, Fan Tan, and Suds) have overhead lights installed

This press release is from February 12, 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR