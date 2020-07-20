Creating a Strong Brand When Facing Uncertainty

When something like a pandemic happens, we finally have to confront the truth we have avoided: We don’t know what’s next. Ever. Every morning, we stand in the doorway to a day we cannot predict.

Standing in this doorway we have a choice to go through or to stay asleep. As a business we want to create a strong brand that will, just as we do, face the uncertainty of everyday.

As the poet Rumi said, “People are going back and forth across the doorsill where the two worlds touch, The door is round and open, Don’t go back to sleep!”

Setting the Foundations for a Strong Brand

Poetry can give us images that change our perspectives in a way data or flow charts can’t. But it isn’t enough. We have to be able to translate the truth into decisions and actions.

In this case, the structure of the toolkit for action is very similar to the toolkit of improvisation in music, theatre, or the martial arts: solid foundations and responsive technique. The foundations required for an organization to walk through the metaphorical doorway and thrive are simple to talk about, but a strong brand requires discipline to create and maintain.