COVID Lessons: Victoria Businesses Should be Prepared for Anything

Learn to Scale

For Tony Drolet, owner of local business Elite Promotional Marketing, which provides custom promotional products, apparel and awards to clients across Western Canada, an important lesson came from his days of scouting: Be prepared. “More specifically, the guiding principal I would advise on would be to understand how to scale your business, both up and down,” he says.

“A lot of businesses concentrate (as they should) on how to grow. The opposite is just as important, depending on the wide range of local, national and international economics. Having the ability to smoothly scale your spending down as a reflection of the dropping revenue during a pandemic will ensure viability and survival.”