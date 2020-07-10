COVID Lessons: Have an Innovative Business Mindset

Have the Mindset of Progress, Not Perfection

One of the lessons Denise Lloyd and the team at Engaged HR learned early in the pandemic, as they worked to meet the urgent HR needs of hundreds of clients across Canada, was that “perfect is the enemy of done.”

“As a company,” Lloyd says, “it is very important to us to be a leader in our field, and that means communicating information to our clients and our community as quickly as possible. So I couldn’t wait for it to be perfect because perfect didn’t exist; we had to work with what we had, and we had to adapt on the fly.”

For Lloyd, the key to building this innovative business mindset is trusting that her team’s values, experience and expertise will get them through. And it has.