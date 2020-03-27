Vancouver Island’s economy is in uncharted territory. Business owners and professionals are grappling with the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis as they battle to survive. We’ve talked to leaders about how they’re coping and feeling about this extraordinary time in our history and shared their perspectives with you (read here and here).

We wanted to do more, so we’ve embarked on a community partnership with Vancouver Island’s locally owned, independent television station, CHEK TV, to share and explore those stories, the challenges, and the opportunities.

We’re focused on understanding the challenge, learning what it teaches us, and finding ways to not only survive it, but thrive when it has passed.

The first segment of the weekly series Conversations In A Crisis begins this Sunday, March 29, during CHEK’s 5 pm newscast. Douglas Editor-In-Chief Kerry Slavens and CHEK News Anchor Joe Perkins talk to Calen McNeil, who, as a co-owner of Zambri’s and Big Wheel Burger, has really felt the economic impact of COVID-19, as eateries across Vancouver Island close in a bid to keep people safe at home. He’ll share his struggle and what his team is doing to support not only their staff but their customers.

The newscast will stream online as well as air on television. Watch it HERE.