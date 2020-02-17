7 Established and Emerging Careers to Watch For 2025

Want a career with great prospects for the future? We’ve identified some of the hottest growing and still-emerging fields for you to explore.

Digital Content Specialists

Mobile commerce continues to be a huge wave, and the need for continuous and new content is only growing, so content specialists are increasingly in demand. The flip side is a predicted demand for “digital removalists” as millennials and genZers become fully aware of the need to clean their digital footprints.

Health Professionals

Tech advances mean we’re living longer. Some scientists say the average lifespan for people being born now will reach 120 years. Combined with an aging population, that puts the demand for healthcare professionals at critical levels as need outpaces supply. From doctors and nurses to lab techs, physical therapists, geriatric professionals and health data analysts, this sector has a massive need for qualified people.

Energy Technicians

As the urgency around climate change grows, cleantech companies are rushing to help reduce carbon emissions and transition us away from fossil fuels. The cleantech industry is facing a big demand for engineers and solar and wind energy technicians. In the U.S., an estimated 30,000 new solar technician jobs will become available before 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Cyber Security Specialists

With much of our financial and confidential information stored and dependent on connected online systems, people and organizations are more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Experts say unless we see a massive increase in cybersecurity specialists, we could see information hacks and a shut down of large-scale infrastructure.

Drone Pilots

There is increasing demand for drone operators in the armed forces, real estate, film, aerial surveillance, law enforcement and more. And the demand is not just for pilots, but also for experts who can maintain drones, manage fleets and more.

3D Printing Technicians

3D printing is becoming ubiquitous with industrial designers and biomedical engineers already testing and experimenting with medical implants, car parts and even homes. This field will require engineers, designers, maintenance technicians and more.

AI/Machine Learning Experts

AI technology is still in its infancy, but it is increasingly affecting almost every sector. Skilled and innovative machine learning engineers will be in high demand. A degree in AI/machine learning and computer programming is a sound career investment.

This article is from the February/March 2020 issue of Douglas.