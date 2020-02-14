Business News Updates in Victoria, B.C. Feb 10-14, 2020

- Six CRD municipalities partner to research child care
Lack of child care has been a growing human resources concern for employers. Saanich, North Saanich, Central Saanich, Highlands, Oak Bay and Sidney have partnered to research child care in the region, focusing on the current inventory, and gaps in care. Queenswood Consulting Group has been hired to conduct workshops and host the public engagement. The municipalities received a $150,000 grant through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Community Child Care Planning Program to conduct the analysis.
- First ride-hailing company approved for CRD
The Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) has approved Kabu Ride to operate as a ride-hailing service in all regions in the province, including the CRD. Two other companies, Inorbis Corporation and Tappcar, had applied to operate in the CRD but both had their application rejected. The PTB has received a total of 34 ride hailing applications to date and has so far made decisions on 11.
- Victoria Police increases presence in response to surge in downtown theft Several businesses in the lower Johnson Street and Yates Street areas have reported they are seeing an increase in shoplifting. In response to these concerns, Victoria Police have launched Project Downtown Connect. This project will increase the frequency of police visibility and engagement in these areas. At this time, no officers are assigned to this file, but rather VicPD will send officers on special duty assignment when officers are available.
- 10,000 jobs added in CRD over the past year
Statistics Canada estimates an additional 10,000 jobs were created in the Capital Regional District since January 2019. Of the regions shown in the Labour Force Characteristics for January 2020, only seven cities experienced more job creation in Canada, six of which were in Ontario, the other Alberta. The unemployment rate in Victoria rose slightly from December 2019, but remains at the lowest in the country at 3.5 per cent.
