Business Books to Read for 2020

Looking for a fresh mindset for 2020? Check out what these local influencers are reading and listening to.

Dan Gunn, CEO of VIATEC is listening to 99% Invisible

“It’s self-described as being about all the thought that goes into the things we don’t think about — the unnoticed architecture and design that shape our world. It is not about what is next but instead dives deeply into why things we often overlook are the way they are. Understanding the influences, values and people who have very deliberately made choices we cannot see and the impact of those decisions provides a unique context, added appreciation and insight into what might shape the future … and it’s not what you would expect.” 99percentinvisible.org

Daniela Cubelic, founder of Silk Road Tea, is reading Altruism: The Power of Compassion to Change Yourself and the World

“This book inspires me to do more, and to encourage others to join me. Regardless of size, every business has more power than they realize to be influencers and changemakers. I choose to shift practices, educate customers, incentivize staff and stimulate competitors to alter their behaviour. Earlier in my business career, I used to find it upsetting when my competitors copied me. Now I welcome it, because when I innovate on eco-friendly approaches, I want them to do the same.” Published by Back Bay Books

Neil Tran, owner and creative director of LeapXD, is listening to Design Matters

“It’s a long-running podcast, hosted by Debbie Millman, a writer, artist and educator. Debbie has a way of conducting insightful conversations with famous and non-mainstream creative thinkers, makers and game changers. Each episode is loaded with her research and backstories that weave you through her guests’s struggles, successes and evolution in life and business. I learn best from my own and other people’s journeys and life paths, so hopefully I can avoid similar pitfalls.” designmattersmedia.com

Bobbi Leach, CEO of RevenueWire is reading The Challenger Sale

Based on an exhaustive study across multiple industries and geographies, The Challenger Sale breaks down the elements of the Challenger approach into teachable skills. “[It] is a must read for any company in a highly competitive industry. Based on a decade of sales performance data, this book provides a road map for companies to sell from a position of value, not price.” Published by Porfolio

This article is from the December/January 2020 issue of Douglas.