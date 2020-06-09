BC Ferries Implements Face Covering Directives on its Vessels

BC Ferries has announced passengers travelling on their vessels will now be required to be in possession of a face covering that covers their mouth and nose, and will be asked to wear it in situations when a physical separation of two metres cannot be maintained.

Beginning June 15 passengers over the age of two, including those travelling by vehicle, must wear a face covering on routes longer than 30 minutes. Passengers will be asked to confirm they have a face covering and are willing to wear it when necessary. If a passenger answers ‘no’, or fails to answer, they will be unable to travel. Customers must bring their own face coverings as BC Ferries will not be supplying them to travellers.

The corporation says this directive is in keeping with directives and guidance provided by Transport Canada.

As defined by the Public Health Agency of Canada, a face covering should fit securely to the head with ties or ear loops, be made of at least two layers of tightly woven material fabric (such as cotton or linen) and be large enough to completely and comfortably cover the nose and mouth without gaping.

BC Ferries will also continue screening all customers for COVID-19 symptoms and restrict travel to any customer that does not meet the screening requirements, as per the federal guidelines.

A release states “BC Ferries is dedicated to providing a safe and healthy travel experience for its passengers and employees. For those that need to travel, additional measures have been put in place to keep customers and crew healthy and safe. These preventative measures include support for physical distancing, screening customers on arrival, allowing customers to remain in their vehicles on all decks during the sailing and enhanced cleaning.”

For full details on service changes and COVID-19 safety measures visit bcferries.com.