Attractions Victoria Launches ‘Support Local This Summer’ Program

A well-known tourist event is hoping to give the local tourism economy a boost this summer.

Attractions Victoria has announced it is leveraging its popular Be A Tourist brand to create a new program called Support Local This Summer. From June 15 to July 15, Attractions Victoria members will offer incentives to visit, from coupons to exclusive bonuses and access to special in-store offers.

Viki Csanicz, Executive Director for Attractions Victoria, says “the tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and we know we won’t see the usual number of tourists from cruise ships and abroad. We think there’s an amazing opportunity for the local community to step in and help keep those attractions alive. We live in a very special part of the world, and we know people love experiencing our town as tourists as well as residents. Support Local This Summer is a great way for attractions and the community to come together and celebrate what makes our city irresistible.”

Tourist hot spots that have signed up thus far include 5 Star Whales, the Bateman Centre, Orca Spirit, IMAX, Butterfly Gardens, the Gardens at HCP, Prince of Whales, Craigdarroch Castle, Tally-Ho Carriage Tours, AdrenaLINE and the Provincial Legislature. Retail outlets include Vancouver Island Brewing, Rock Coast Chocolate, BeaverTails, Just Matcha Tea Shop, Lagree West, Roast and La Pasta, with hotels The Royal Scot, Pendray Inn and Huntingdon Manor also signing up.

For more information and to view the deals, visit beatourist.ca.

Attractions Victoria Gets A Modern Rebrand Under New Leadership

Be A Tourist Program Gets Brand Refresh