Athena McKenzie Promoted to Managing Editor for Page One Publishing

Page One Publishing is pleased to announce that Athena McKenzie has been promoted to the position of Managing Editor.

An accomplished journalist with extensive lifestyle and business storytelling expertise, Athena has been a key member of the Page One team since 2013, most recently as Editor of Spruce magazine and Deputy Editor of YAM and Douglas magazines. With her deep understanding of these publications, Athena is well-positioned to take on this new leadership role in Page One’s editorial department.

Prior to joining Page One, Athena was the Associate Features Editor and Books Editor at Zoomer magazine in Toronto. Her writing has appeared in The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star and Elle Canada.

“Athena brings a depth of expertise and passion for writing and editing that never fails to impress us,” says Lise Gyorkos, President of Page One. “We look forward to seeing how she continues to bring our collaborative visions for our brands to fruition.”

Alongside her role as Page One’s Managing Editor, Athena will continue to act as Editor for Spruce, curating its inspirational home content, as well as being Editor for YAM, Page One’s popular lifestyle magazine.

Page One has posted the position of Editor for Douglas, as Kerry Slavens moves on to join the South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) as their Director of PR and Engagement.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Kerry during the last nine years,” says Lise Gyorkos. “We wish her all the best for her new role at SIPP.”

About Page One

Page One Publishing is an energetic, forward-thinking publishing company established in 1998. It is well known as the publisher of several successful local magazine brands: YAM, Victoria’s home and lifestyle magazine, Douglas, Victoria and Vancouver Island’s business magazine, and Spruce, Victoria’s Home and Design magazine.

Page One is also known for its strong commitment to community, hosting Douglas’ Annual 10 to Watch Awards and YAM’s Best Restaurant Awards, as well as sponsoring several charitable events each year.