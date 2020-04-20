Anxiety and Panic Attack App Offers Free Premium Access to Help with Anxiety around COVID-19

Rootd, the #1 ranked mobile app for panic attack & anxiety, created by Victoria entrepreneur Ania Wysocka, has launched free premium access to help with anxiety around COVID-19.

Rootd, a leading anxiety and panic attack app launched by a Douglas 10 to Watch winner, Ania Wysocka, announced it is offering free premium access to its complete content for companies and individuals worldwide. This offer comes as a direct response to heightened anxiety and uncertainty caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rootd started with the goal of being an always-accessible resource for anyone struggling with panic attacks or anxiety,” says Wysocka. “Providing Rootd for free as we navigate the current global situation feels like the most natural and essential thing to do”.

Wysocka was motivated to create the Rootd App when she was struck by panic attacks in her last year of university. Far away from home and with no family doctor around, her first instinct was to reach for her phone to find an app that could help her process what was happening. Unfortunately, there was no such solution out there at the time.

Now, less than four years later, and having overcome many obstacles in female entrepreneurship, Rootd leads the #1 rated app for Panic Attack & Anxiety Relief on both iOS and Google Play, boasts over 270,000 downloads in over 100 countries, and was featured in the latest special edition of Time Magazine: The Age of Anxiety.

Rootd’s therapist-approved features include:

A panic button for when individuals are actually going through a panic attack

Lessons on understanding panic attacks and anxiety, as well as short term and long term changes a person can make in their life to manage anxiety and feel more in control

A deep breathing tool (most people with anxiety tend to be shallow breathers)

A body scan tool (for a form of active meditation)

A journal tool (for better communication with counsellors)

Guided visualizations and soothing nature sounds

And a gamified stats page so that users can track progress and celebrate successes.

To redeem the free premium access offer, visit covid19reponse.rootd.io where you can immediately sign up to be granted 45 days of free, no commitment access.

“Dealing with anxious thoughts can be difficult for anyone, and adding on a feeling of isolation as we practice social distancing can increase the difficulty we are faced with,” says Wysocka.

“By providing in-the-moment panic and anxiety relief my hope is that we can reduce the negative impact of isolation and support those who are currently struggling with mental health impacts of COVID-19.”

In addition to its in-the-moment panic attack relief Rootd encourages users to take on both short-term and long-term goals to learn to effectively manage their anxiety in the long run. The app is available in English, French, Portuguese, Polish and will soon be available in Spanish and Mandarin.

Rootd founder Ania Wysocka. Photo by Joshua Lawrence.