3 Tips to Get a Good Night’s Sleep

Sleep is a real key to being your best self, in business and in life. Take a look at these three strategies for getting better sleep.

Grown-up Night Light

The Glow Light from Casper cues your body for rest with a warm light for reading and relaxing, then gradually dims so you can fall asleep. In the morning, it fills the room with light for an easy, gentle wake up.

The Power of Scent

Roll-on sleep oils or diffuser mists can help one relax. Saje’s Goodnight blend uses lavender and myrtle to soothe, and marjoram for its grounding effect.

Bedtime Story

Popular meditation app Headspace has a special sleep section. Along with sleep music and meditations, there are sleepcasts to help you wind down.

This article is from the December/January 2020 issue of Douglas.