3 Tips to Get a Good Night’s Sleep

Grown-up Night Light
The Glow Light from Casper cues your body for rest with a warm light for reading and relaxing, then gradually dims so you can fall asleep. In the morning, it fills the room with light for an easy, gentle wake up.
The Power of Scent
Roll-on sleep oils or diffuser mists can help one relax. Saje’s Goodnight blend uses lavender and myrtle to soothe, and marjoram for its grounding effect.
Bedtime Story
Popular meditation app Headspace has a special sleep section. Along with sleep music and meditations, there are sleepcasts to help you wind down.
This article is from the December/January 2020 issue of Douglas.