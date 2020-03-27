10 to Watch Winner 2020: EIR Mobile Medicine

Visitors at the bustling Moss Street Market may not expect to find a walk-in clinic between a table of local ciders and a stall selling bunches of organic kale, but this is not your typical walk-in clinic.

Eir Mobile Medicine is an acupuncture and natural medicine clinic housed in a multi-coloured Winnebago that travels around Victoria and the southern Island doling out natural health care — think doctor’s office meets taco truck.

Owner Mercy Southam learned the power of acupuncture while receiving

the treatment as a young gymnast with severe back issues. Even then, it took over a decade before she began training in the practice and formulating her business idea.

In 2017, Southam purchased the Winnebago and began parking it at markets around Victoria a year later.

“I’ve tried to create a space people can feel safe and secure in but also relaxed,” Southam explains. “I don’t want to have that sterile clinical energy to it. No one is actually saying that walk-in clinics have to be boring and ugly.”