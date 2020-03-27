10 to Watch Winner 2020: VINN

Lifelong auto enthusiast Caleb Bernabe was working in marketing for an auto company when he realized the way people bought cars hadn’t changed much in over 75 years. That’s when he got the idea for VINN, an online car purchasing platform he launched with cofounders Tom Avant and Chet Flanagan in the summer of 2019.

With its name a play on the acronym for Vehicle Identification Number, VINN is already partnering with 56 auto dealerships in Victoria and throughout B.C. to help customers find and buy vehicles through what Bernabe says is the first true e-com solution for the auto market.

That’s a relief to time-crunched Canadians who typically spend about 40 hours researching before buying. “With VINN, the process can be finished in less than 20 minutes,” Bernabe says.