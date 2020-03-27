10 to Watch Winner 2020: Rehab and Performance

Steven Inglefield knows the difference movement can make. So much so that he dedicated his career to physiotherapy. When he came to Canada from the U.K. eight years ago, he noticed a specific group of people were commonly underserved in this area: military veterans and service personnel.

Inglefield partnered with other experts to open Rehab and Performance, the first physical rehabilitation centre in Canada that caters exclusively to military veterans, the RCMP and first responders. The Langford facility has a mission to help those in the sector reclaim their health and lives and build a supportive community to foster connections.

“We wanted to bring all rehabilitation modalities under one roof, to give people easy access,” says Inglefield. “What we didn’t realize, initially, was how important the community and camaraderie would be in people’s healing processes. You become family.”