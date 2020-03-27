10 to Watch Winner 2020: Covault Technologies

Thirty five billion dollars — that’s how much money Amber Simpson, CEO of Covault Technologies, thinks is left on the table worldwide because the cooperative advertising process is so difficult to navigate for small businesses.

Cooperative advertising is a centuries-old practice that allows local retailers to access advertising money from the large brands whose products they sell. In her work with a family motorcycle and marine dealership, Simpson learned how time-consuming and grueling the process is — to the tune of billions of dollars left untouched.

That’s why, with her husband Jeff Simpson and business partner Graeme Csath, Simpson created Covault Technologies.

The company acts as a middleman, keeping rigorous marketing data and crafting brand compliant ads (good for large brands) while getting advertisements approved and launching those ads on digital and traditional platforms (good for small businesses) — all without the difficulty that has come to define co-op advertising.

Covault’s biggest challenge was trust — getting both sides to agree to having a third- party involved in the process. “When you’re a startup trying to disrupt a massive industry that’s been running a certain way for so long, there’s a challenge there,” Simpson says.