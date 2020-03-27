10 to Watch Winner 2020: Bilston Creek Farm

When Andrew and Melanie Penn purchased a Metchosin farm, it was overrun by brambles, weeds and empty yogurt pots. Twelve years later, that same land is ripe with lavender, honey and apples.

While many fitting comparisons can be made to Frances Hodgson Burnett’s book The Secret Garden, Bilston Creek Farm does seem to have a magically restorative power.

Andrew and Melanie, along with co- founder Ben Drury, recognize that it’s the feeling of restoration that has turned Bilston Creek Farm into a hot spot for weddings, retreats and dinners — and for natural products for the body and home. Whether in the yoga retreats they host or the ciders they sell, there’s a connectedness that ripples throughout Bilston’s land and brand.